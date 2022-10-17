TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Juanita Beason from the Area Agency on Aging visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss their counseling services for Medicare open enrollment.

“Benefits counselors are not allowed to recommend any policy or plan but provide factual, unbiased information and assistance and act as advocates when needed.” Area Agency on Aging

Medicare open enrollment started on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7, meaning that now is the best time to join or change your Medicare plan, according to the agency.

For more information, visit the Area Agency on Aging online.