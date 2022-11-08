TYLER, Texas (KETK) Neverland is coming to Tyler later this month in a partnership between Artistic Dance Concepts and the Junior League of Tyler.

Bonnie Hotman Pehl, owner of ADC, visited East Texas Live on Monday with some special guests Peter Pan and Wendy.

Pehl said that these performances of Neverland will fully immerse the audience in the show.

If you are interested in getting tickets, follow the links below for the different performances:

Ticket sales from Neverland will help the Junior League of Tyler who also helped put this show together.