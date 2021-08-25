At Home Healthcare shares how they are serving the community amid pandemic

Jennifer Huffman, Vice President of Operations for At Home Healthcare stopped by KETK to talk about how they are aiding the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She spoke about how when COVID-19 cases rise, hospitals reach capacity. Physicians will likely recommend home health services like At Home Healthcare.

Home health services reduce patient’s risk of exposure because patients are not sitting in hospital lobbies or waiting rooms.

At Home Healthcare also screens all nurses, therapists and caregivers at the beginning of their workday and screens patients and households before entering the home by asking a series of questions. They also wear PPE just like hospital personnel and can provide needed services from the comfort of the patient’s home.