NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Author, speaker, dancer and publishing coach Brenda A. Haire stopped by East Texas Live to talk about her two new book releases and an upcoming celebration.

A nine-time author, she released two books in June, “A Moved Soul: Boldly Responding to Encountering God” and “I’ve Been Told I Should Write a Book: Answers to Clarify an Author’s Vision.” A book celebration and signing will happen Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at JME Studios in Tyler.

