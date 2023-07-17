NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Author James Paul Montgomery hopped on a Zoom call to make an appearance on East Texas Live Monday morning where he talked about his new book.

“Clermont and Beyond” is an autobiography detailing Montgomery’s childhood, his time in the U.S. military and the lessons he learned along the way. Montgomery talked about being raised in the deep south during the Jim Crow era and the hardships that he faced.

“In the army, I was an army recruiter for 14 years,” Montgomery explained. “When I tested the minorities, they seemed to have a lesser score than the majority, so I wanted to set up a paradigm of some guidance that they might be able to educate themselves and become fully qualified to join the army or do anything else that they wanted to do. That’s the reason I wrote the book.”

To learn more, watch the video above and visit his website.