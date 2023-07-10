NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michael E. Russell II, M.D, with Azalea Orthopedics visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss what makes them unique to East Texas.

According to Russell, Azalea Orthopedics is the largest independent orthopedics practice in all of East Texas. They are so large that Russell said they’re the only practice in East Texas that covers all sub-specialties.

Since he started 30 years ago, Russell said orthopedics has evolved and now sub-specialty practices are routine and done by experts hundreds of times a year, allowing them to serve the community to their fullest.

They recently joined OrthoLoneStar, which allows them to collaborate with other local orthopedic clinics across the state.

To learn more visit Azalea Orthopedics or OrthoLoneStar online.