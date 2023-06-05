This post is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Justin Bartley M.D FAAOS with Azalea Orthopedics visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss their new minimally invasive hip arthroscopy surgery.

Hip arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgery that allows surgeons to view the joint with a special camera while making several small incisions. The most common type of injury this new procedure treats is a labral tear, which is a tear in the cartilage in the hip joint.

The procedure allows surgeons to both treat the tear and address the underlying impingement that caused the tear to prevent recurrent tears in the future.

