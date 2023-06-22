NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jerry Schwarzbach, M.D. with Azalea Orthopedics stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about EMG (electromyography) and nerve testing.

Schwarzbach is a physical medicine rehabilitation physician at Azalea Orthopedics who performs these diagnostic tests. He explained how EMG and nerve testing is a two-part test, and people with numbness, tingling, pain and weakness make good candidates for this testing.

