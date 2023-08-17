TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Champions for Children and the Tyler Public Library will have a free Baby Block Party for the second year in a row.

Michelle Kenyon, Director of Development for Champions for Children, said this Baby Block Party is for parents and caregivers of children from infancy to 3 years old. It will be in the Tyler Junior College Apache Rooms on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

At the event, parents will fill out a 30-question Ages and Stages Questionnaire. There will also be community resource booths, free Kona ice and giveaways.

“The Ages and Stages Questionnaire, or the ASQ, is a developmental screening tool that helps parents see where their child is developmentally,” said Stephen Hidalgo, Youth Services Assistant at the Tyler Public Library. “It looks at areas of development like communication, social/self-help skills, motor skills, and parents are doing this on their own. We are supplying toys and other things for the parents to be able to use with their child as they do the questionnaire.”

“Don’t let the 30 questions scare you, because it’s easy,” Kenyon said. “You’re playing with your child. They’re going to come in and play with their child.”

It gives parents an opportunity to work on certain developmental skills when they get home.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit their website.