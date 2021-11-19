Bar None Cowboy Church to host Extreme Collision Rodeo

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jason Taylor, pastor of the Bar None Cowboy Church stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their upcoming rodeo.

The rodeo is called Extreme Collision and there will be two events this year.

It will take place at the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. This gives participants the opportunity to display their abilities. Four families who have experienced a ‘life collision’ will be honored and receive a check to assist them.

The Extreme Collision Rodeo combines the cowboy church, the community and the professional rodeo world. Taylor expects a good turn out and the rodeo will be live on the cowboy channel.

For more information visit the Bar None Cowboy Church’s website.