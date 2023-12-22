TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Actor Barry Corbin stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about his extensive acting career.

Corbin’s screen acting credits date back the 70’s, with his most recent project, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” released in October. He has played in major movies and TV shows like “No Country for Old Men,” “Yellowstone,” “Dallas,” “Anger Management,” “Better Call Saul” and more. Before appearing on screen, he spent 20 years as a stage actor.

The Emmy-nominated actor is set to appear at Liberty Hall in Tyler on Dec. 23 from 7-9 p.m. for “Christmas Memories: An Evening With Barry Corbin” where he will recall 83 years of stories from his life and career.

The show’s second act will include a moderated audience Q&A session, and Corbin plans to stay afterward for a meet and greet where he will sign and take photos.

