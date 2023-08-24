TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Better Business Bureau of East Texas’ Battle of the Businesses Cornhole Tournament is coming up.

The tournament will be Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. until noon at True Vine Brewery in Tyler. There will be breakfast available and beer once True Vine opens at 11.

“It’s for the Better Business Bureau to help support our programs that we do for the community,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau East Texas.

People of all skill levels are welcome to register and play. You or your business can register online at battleofthebusinesses.org.