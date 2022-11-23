TYLER, Texas (KETK) – BBB of East Texas’ President and CEO, Mechele Mills, joined East Texas Live to share some tips and tricks to look out for this Black Friday.

This year’s Black Friday is set to be the biggest in years as COVID has slowed down and people are more willing to get out and shop.

There is an estimated 66 million people that will be shopping this Black Friday. With that kind of foot traffic, BBB of East Texas believes it is important that shoppers have the tips and tricks they need to have a safe and joyful experience this Black Friday.

Mills shared a few tips to use this Black Friday:

Make a plan

Start early

Take breaks

Have a budget

Not only did she share tips, but she also shared some tricks to look out for:

Watch out for scam coupon links

Don’t respond to text message ads

Don’t click on click-bate types of ads online

Only get your coupons straight from the source of where you plan to shop

“Take a look at the fine print and know what you are getting into.” BBB President and CEO, Mechele Mills

For more information, visit their website.