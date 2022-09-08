TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechelle Mills, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about getting rid of mold in your home as hurricane season approaches.

“The main sign is the smell, but you also want to look for water stains and things like that,” Mills said. “You want to check areas where there may be condensation, you may not notice it, but maybe look behind some furniture, around the pipes, things like that. If you see condensation, there may be some mold in those areas so you might want to get those areas checked out.”

