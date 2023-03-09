TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau joined East Texas Live to share information about National Consumer Protection Week and how to keep your information safe.

Mills shared that five million reports of fraud were reported last year with 25% of those being identity theft related. She said some ways to avoid this is to not trust caller ID, update your phone settings and shred documents that have any personal information on them.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.