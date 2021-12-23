BBB shares tips for happy holiday returns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills, CEO of East Texas Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss returning gifts after the holidays.

Mills said that $67 billion in returns are expected in the United States. She said that some of this will have to do with bracketing; where shoppers buy several of one item, possibly in different colors and return the ones that they don’t want.

Mills reminds the public of three things to keep in mind when returning gifts:

Retailers are not required to have refund policies

Understand their policy

Know your timeline

Regifting or donating are good options for gifts that cannot be returned.

Mills said to plan ahead as much as possible, expect this time of year to be busy and be considerate of one another.