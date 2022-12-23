TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechelle Mills, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), joined East Texas Live to share tips on how people can avoid being scammed.

Mills shared that 5.7 million people have reported fraud claims with the loss total being around $5.8 billion. These number are 70% higher than they were in 2020, according to the BBB.

Mills also shared three main tips that the BBB recommends to people to avoid being scammed:

Don’t click on links in texts, emails or social media

Don’t give out personal information over the phone or in ads

Do your homework on prices and the companies you’re buying from

To report a scam, you can visit the BBB Scamtracker or the FBI Internet Crime Center.

For more information on how to be prepared for scammers before they scam, visit the BBB Website.