BBB shares tips on preventing porch pirates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas live to talk about the dangers of porch pirates this holiday season.
Mills said porch pirates sometimes follow delivery trucks and go grab packages from houses right away after they’re delivered.
Mills shared some tips on how to keep your packages safe:
- Never leave your package unattended
- Sign up for delivery notifications
- Have your neighbor get your package
- Get it delivered to the store
- Get a security camera