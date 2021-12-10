BBB shares tips on preventing porch pirates

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas live to talk about the dangers of porch pirates this holiday season.

Mills said porch pirates sometimes follow delivery trucks and go grab packages from houses right away after they’re delivered.

Mills shared some tips on how to keep your packages safe:

  • Never leave your package unattended
  • Sign up for delivery notifications
  • Have your neighbor get your package
  • Get it delivered to the store
  • Get a security camera

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51