TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss National Consumer Protection Week.

Mills gave some tips on how to avoid getting scammed, which include:

Treat your personal identification information like gold

Never click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails or texts

Do your homework

Don’t overshare

For more information, watch the video above or click here.