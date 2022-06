TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, Coleman Swierc with the Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas Live to discuss World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is on Wednesday, June 15.

Swierc said that more than five million elders experience abuse in one way or another every year and provided some tips on how to identify it:

Physical neglect

Financial abuse/exploitation

Psychological/emotional abuse

Physical abuse

