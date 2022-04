TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Coleman Swierc from the Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to give tips on how to avoid home improvement scammers.

Swierc said that if you plan to hire a contractor for home improvement, you should follow a few steps before you make a final decision:

Get multiple quotes

Get it in writing

Verify license and insurance

Never pay for it all up front

To learn more, watch the video above or visit the BBB website.