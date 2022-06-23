TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, Coleman Swierc with the Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas Live to give tips to recent high school and college graduates on how to avoid scammers.

Swierc says that the new group of recent graduates are prime targets for scammers to manipulate with various financial offers, such as:

Student loan scams

Rental property scams

Employment scams

He said that these graduates should be extra cautious of supposed better offers on student loans, rental properties that ask for money before you see the place and employment offers that promise certain things that they likely will not follow through on.

Swierc’s advice for new graduates when it comes to finances is as follows:

Learn how to budget and save

Talk to a financial advisor

Check your credit report

To learn more, watch the video above or click here.