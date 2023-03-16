TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bear Creek Smokehouse visited East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss their special St. Patrick’s Day recipe, the CASI chili cookoff they’re hosting this weekend and their 80th anniversary.

The recipe that Bear Creek brought in to East Texas Live is from their cookbook, Bear Bottom Bliss. It’s called Stir-fry Cabbage, it consists of cabbage, Bear Creek peppered bacon, Bear Creek German sausage, jalapenos, onions, Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper.

Bear Creek is also having their 80th anniversary this year. A few of the events their having soon include a CASI sanctioned chili cook off on Saturday, March 18. and then on March 24 and 25 they’re having “Cooking at the Creek” event with music and barbecue teams cooking all night.