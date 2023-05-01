TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Robbie and Tracy Schoults from Bear Creek Smokehouse visited East Texas Live on Monday to show off one off their spring time recipes from their Bear Bottom Bliss cookbook and to discuss some of their upcoming events.

Robbie and Tracy brought in their marinated cucumbers dish which goes great with cookouts barbecues and picnics.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Bear Creek Smokehouse and for this spring they have several Saturday events planned, which will feature outside vendors and giveaways.

To learn more about all their events and more visit Bear Creek Smokehouse online.