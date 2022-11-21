TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults, joined East Texas Live to share an odd, but effective, secret on how to heat up a Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey this Thanksgiving.

Here are Shoults’ instructions on how to heat up your Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey:

Leave turkey on the kitchen counter overnight

Next morning, open your dishwasher and take out the bottom rack

Place the turkey in the dishwasher and close it

Turn your dishwasher on to its regular cycle

Once the cycle is finished, Shoults promises that the turkey will taste amazing.

Bear Creek Smokehouse is a family operated business that has been around for 79 years and quickly approaching their 80th anniversary.

