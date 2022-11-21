TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults, joined East Texas Live to share an odd, but effective, secret on how to heat up a Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey this Thanksgiving.
Here are Shoults’ instructions on how to heat up your Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey:
- Leave turkey on the kitchen counter overnight
- Next morning, open your dishwasher and take out the bottom rack
- Place the turkey in the dishwasher and close it
- Turn your dishwasher on to its regular cycle
Once the cycle is finished, Shoults promises that the turkey will taste amazing.
Bear Creek Smokehouse is a family operated business that has been around for 79 years and quickly approaching their 80th anniversary.
For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.