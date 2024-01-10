TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veronica Ame, the Historic Sites Manager for the city of Nacogdoches, stopped by the studio to tell us about their Annual Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser. This year, the funds raised will help support the preservation of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Tickets are $50 and tables of eight are $400. You can buy tickets online at eventbrite.com or in-person at multiple locations in Nacogdoches. For questions about the Nacogdoches Beefsteak Dinner, call 936-560-4441 or email historicsites@nactx.us.