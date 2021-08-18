Bethesda Health Clinic discusses healthcare for uninsured East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bethesda is a nonprofit medical and dental clinic that provides healthcare to East Texans who are low-income working an uninsured.

The services Bethesda provides is focused on primary care. People don’t have to use the emergency room for primary care, they can use Bethesda, Megan Riaz, the director of Community affairs for Bethesda Health Clinic said.

Bethesda offers the following:

A Chronic disease program

Assistance with medication

Women’s health services

Counseling

Small access to specialty care

A full service dental clinic.

Bethesda also can see anyone from East Texas, not just those from Smith County. For those who can’t get to Bethesda, the health clinic has telehealth services available so people can talk to doctors on the phone or through video chat.

