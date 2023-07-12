TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bethesda Clinic provides medical and dental services to East Texans who are working, uninsured and can’t afford health insurance.

Director of Community Affairs Megan Riaz stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about the variety of services they offer, including primary care, chronic disease care, medication assistance, a women’s health program, counseling, full-service dental care and more. They do not accept Medicaid or Medicare and only see adults.

“If you’re working part time or full time, if you make an hourly wage and can’t afford health insurance, then you’re most likely going to qualify to be a patient,” Riaz said.

They are currently in need of a dentist. If you’re interested in helping out and don’t have time to volunteer, you can shop at a Hangers of Hope location in Tyler where proceeds go to Bethesda Health Clinic.

In September, they will have a fundraising event called the Bethesda Birthday Bash at the W. T. Brookshire Conference Center where they will auction off cakes decorated by local celebrities.

To learn more, visit their website and watch the video above.