Bethesda Health Clinic shares how to become a patient, types of services they offer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Bethesda is a nonprofit medical and dental clinic for working, uninsured East Texans.

They are a faith-based organization that works to provide hope & healing to people in the community who may fall through the gap when it comes to healthcare.

Bethesda Health Clinic is completely community funded. They receive no funding from the government. If you would like to donate, you can either give them money, or shop at Hangars of Hope.

They are also a nonprofit that will be a part of East Texas Giving Day on April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

You can find a list of other nonprofits to donate to as well that day here.