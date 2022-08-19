This is sponsored content

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Riaz, Director of Community Affairs with Bethesda Health Clinic, stopped by East Texas Live to talk bout the services they provide and the award recently given to them by Sloan Law Firm.

Bethesda Health Clinic is a nonprofit medical and dental clinic that serves working uninsured East Texans with medical, dental, mental health and more.

To become a patient, you must have some kind of job, weather it is a student, caregiver or even volunteer. Once paperwork is filled out and you are qualified you simply call to make an appointment.

The clinic is not free but copayment is only $20 or $30 to see a doctor.