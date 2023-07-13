TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau visited East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss returning products to Amazon after Prime Day.

Mills said there are a couple of things to do if you have to return a product:

Read the products warranty

Understand their return policy

Monitor the time you have to return

According to Mills, some products bought off of Amazon will be sold by third party companies who may have their own return policies that you’ll need to pay attention to.

To learn more visit the Better Business Bureau online.