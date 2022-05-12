TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechelle Mills with the Better Business Bureau came on KETK’s East Texas Live to give advice on headache-free home improvements.

Mills explained why so many people are renovating their homes and why consumers are often scammed by unethical contractors. She also gave the do’s and don’t’s when it comes to hiring a contractor.

Some of the tips Mills provided were:

Research the company

Get several quotes

Pick a company with a good history

Get everything in writing

Don’t make hasty decisions

Don’t pay the total upfront

Don’t hire without research

For more information, watch the video above and visit bbb.org.