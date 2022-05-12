TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechelle Mills with the Better Business Bureau came on KETK’s East Texas Live to give advice on headache-free home improvements.
Mills explained why so many people are renovating their homes and why consumers are often scammed by unethical contractors. She also gave the do’s and don’t’s when it comes to hiring a contractor.
Some of the tips Mills provided were:
- Research the company
- Get several quotes
- Pick a company with a good history
- Get everything in writing
- Don’t make hasty decisions
- Don’t pay the total upfront
- Don’t hire without research
For more information, watch the video above and visit bbb.org.