TYLER, Texas (KETK) — President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Mechele Mills stopped by East Texas Live to give a few tips on how to stay safe and prepared for inclement weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts a normal hurricane season, with a projection of 17 severe weather storms with only about four of them reaching category three or higher. Although all these hurricanes are unlikely to hit East Texas, a handful of storms have caused damage in the past.

With these predictions, Mills says that it’s important to be proactive and take precautions at home before the storms hit. A few things you can do include:

Keeping your gutters clear

Having adequate insurance

Keeping an emergency kit with enough food and a gallon of water for each person in your home, medicine, portable fan, batteries and a portable phone charger

Mills says that if you plan on traveling, you should also take precautions. Some things to prepare include:

Planning ahead

Hiring a travel agent

Avoiding scams

Using a credit card so you can dispute charges if needed

Doing your research before renting or booking anything

For more information, as well as a comprehensive list for your emergency kit, you can visit the BBB’s website here.