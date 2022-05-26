TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Coleman Swierc, with the Better Business Bureau came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their upcoming active shooter training and planning in a time of crisis.

After the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed, the Better Business Bureau wanted to remind consumers to be prepared and to provide an overview of active shooter protocol.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas. “Conducting active shooter training and creating a plan on how to react to these types of emergencies is essential.”

Swierc mentioned some of the main things businesses, schools and churches can do if they find themselves in an active shooter situation. He said people should do the following:

Run

Leave your belongings behind

Put as much distance as possible between you and the shooter

Remember, windows are an escape option

Run outside the building if possible and find protection there

Split up; you are an easier target for a shooter in a group

Keep your hands visible for law enforcement

Hide

Hide in closets, bathrooms or in the ceiling (if the room has ceiling tiles you can push them up and climb into the attic).

Lock and barricade the door, either by tying the door shut with a belt, cord, or rope, piling furniture in front of it, or tying a rope to a piece of furniture that is wider than the door if the door opens outward.

Silence your phone. Keep in mind that your cell phone ringing or vibrating will alert the shooter to your presence. Never assume others will call 9-1-1. Law enforcement needs as much information from as many different perspectives as possible. Only call 9-1-1 if you are sure the shooter isn’t close enough to hear you.

Fight

Many everyday items can be used as improvised weapons in order to distract or incapacitate the shooter. For example, cell phones and laptops can be thrown at the shooter to distract them. Fire extinguishers can be used to direct at intruders in the face as a distraction or to hit them. Even a pot of hot coffee can be used as an effective tool to temporarily incapacitate the shooter.

Have an active shooter kit which includes fire extinguishers, hammers (to use for getting out of a window or to throw at the shooter), rope (to tie doors shut), and long-range pepper spray.

Hide behind the door and grab the shooter’s legs as they enter.

Turn off the lights and place obstacles to trip the shooter as they come in.

Be aggressive and commit to your action. If you hesitate, it could mean your life.

Swierc said that not all of these tactics will be needed depending on the situation.

The BBB shared that when law enforcement arrives, people should remember to stay calm, drop everything from their hands, keep their fingers spread and never touch the officers.

“Have a plan of action for each of the places you frequent, including your own home. It’s important to know and practice what you will do ahead of time. Plan where you will run, where you will hide and how you will fight if needed,” the BBB shared.

In September, the BBB will have an active shooter training. Swierc added that the last time the BBB had this presentation it was the highest number of people they’ve had attend.

For more tips on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at 903-581-5704 or report it via BBB ScamTracker. To register for BBB’s next Active Shooter Preparedness Training for Employers, go to bbb.org.