TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share how you can avoid extra fees tacked on by businesses due to inflation.

Mills explained that “Drip Fees” are when a business markets something at a certain price and then begin to add on little fees as you go through your customer journey. She said to take a look at receipts and credit card statements to see if you want to continue buying from those places.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.