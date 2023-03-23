TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau visited East Texas Live on Thursday to share tips on how to find a good landscaping contractor and avoid scams.

Mills talked about how you have to choose an established landscaping company to stay away from scammers who will offer deals that are to good to be true.

She shared the following tips to avoid lawncare scammers:

Do your homework

Go to BBB.org

Ask for references

Contact previous customers

Ask for a lawn inspection

If you are suspicious of a potential scammer you can report them to the BBB online.