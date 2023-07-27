TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau visited East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about how to find the right tree trimming service.

According to Mills, finding a service with a certified arborist is important because it’s a hazardous job and you’ll need an expert who can do it safely.

Mills shared the following tips for how to avoid scam tree trimming services:

  • Avoid services using high pressure sales tactics
  • Avoid services that ask for cash up front
  • Avoid services that are unbranded
  • Get multiple qoutes
  • Do your research
  • Ask for proof of insurance like liability insurance and workers comp
  • Look at a services track record

BBB lists several business on their website which rates them and lists customer reviews.

If you are suspicious of a potential scammer you can report them to the BBB online.