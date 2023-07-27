TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau visited East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about how to find the right tree trimming service.

According to Mills, finding a service with a certified arborist is important because it’s a hazardous job and you’ll need an expert who can do it safely.

Mills shared the following tips for how to avoid scam tree trimming services:

Avoid services using high pressure sales tactics

Avoid services that ask for cash up front

Avoid services that are unbranded

Get multiple qoutes

Do your research

Ask for proof of insurance like liability insurance and workers comp

Look at a services track record

BBB lists several business on their website which rates them and lists customer reviews.

If you are suspicious of a potential scammer you can report them to the BBB online.