TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Coleman Swierc with the Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas Live Thursday morning to talk about door-to-door scams.

He explained some red flags to look for when someone is trying to sell something door-to-door: they have no company branded materials, they ask you to pay in full, or put high pressure on the sale.

To try and make sure an unethical salesperson doesn’t take advantage of you, he gave more tips.

Pay with a credit card

Deal with local companies

Use a no solicitation sign

Go to BBB.org to find organizations you can trust

For more information, visit their website.