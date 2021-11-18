Better Business Bureau talks National Caregivers Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills, the CEO of the Better Business Bureau, came by KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about National Caregivers Month.

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to raise awareness about caregiving and to educate, support and encourage family caregivers.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), there are an estimated 3.4 million family caregivers in Texas who provide care for older adults and individuals with disabilities.

BBB celebrates those family members who provide ongoing support for their loved ones and who safeguard their physical and financial well-being.

For more information, watch the video above.