Black Nurse Rock Tyler chapter teams up with Alzheimer’s Association for event

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Black Nurses Rock Tyler chapter began working with the Alzheimer’s Association in 2017. They have volunteered at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, have co-hosted community education events, and have become trained community educators for the Association.

Thanks to this local partnership, we are now connected at the national level. Our organizations have a mutual interest in raising community awareness, promoting health, and equitable access to quality care.

To register for the event: you can call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or go to bit.ly/ALZBNR.

This year’s Tyler Walk to End Alzheimer’s is going to be in-person on November 13th.

And if you just can’t wait that long, you can join the Longview Walk on October 9th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51