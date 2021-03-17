Blue Sprig Pediatrics shares about their sensory-friendly Easter event

Blue Sprig Pediatrics is one of the leaders in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the state of Texas.

“We are committed to change, serve or working with funders and the legislature to improve access to care or advocate for issues like coverage of ABA therapy,” BCBA Cami Schmidtke said.

“COVID has made it really difficult for families to get out and do things they would typically do and it’s been especially challenging a little bit of normalcy to the Easter season by allowing a drive through event to visit with the Easter Bunny,” Schmidtke said. “We’ve partnered with are excited for families to be able to drive through, visit with the Easter Bunny, get some goodies and learn more about resources.”

For more information go to bluesprigautism.com.

