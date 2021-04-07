Blue Sprig Pediatrics shares how we can all be autism accepting

April 2nd is the day we join together to celebrate being inclusive of individuals with autism spectrum disorders. April is Autism Acceptance month, and so, historically today is the day that the autism community and those supporting the community have come together to increase awareness, acceptance, understanding and inclusion.

The Center for Disease Control estimates that 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Acceptance is the first step to inclusion and inclusion is the goal. Acceptance comes with understanding and the opportunity for us to create more inclusive and supportive experiences.