TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Juan Montalvo with Liberty Hall stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about upcoming events.

Blues band Texas Flood is back on July 8 with a concert at 7 p.m. Montalvo said it’s sure to be a sellout show, so get your tickets early.

Tyler Civic Theatre is doing Footloose on July 14, and Liberty Hall will show the movie that day featuring a short performance from the cast. They will be giving away tickets to the live show.

Liberty Hall will also have showings of “Mean Girls” on July 15, a sing-along version of “Hairspray” on July 21, and a concert with John Conlee on July 26.

For more information or to buy tickets, check out LibertyTyler.com.