Blugrass Concert to kick off Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival on Friday night

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) The Texas Blueberry Festival will get underway later this week with a bluegrass concert to kick everything off.

The he Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park, is a free event that will start at 6 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at Festival Park in downtown.

Featured during this year’s event will be:

The Purple Hulls,

Hickory Hill

The Farm Hands

Gent Mountain Grass Burrs

“I’m so excited about bringing the Farm Hands to Nacogdoches!” said Scott Waller, Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park co –organizer. “In only seven short years, we are bringing one of the top bands in the country to our concert!

The concert also will feature food trucks and include some local favorites like barbecue, corn dogs, fried green tomato sandwiches, soft drinks, blueberry lemonade and snow cones.

The event is family-friendly, so please leave your coolers and alcohol at home. Pets on a leash are also welcome.

Parking will be available downtown. Some downtown streets will be closed due to the Blueberry Festival, so concert-goers are urged to visit texasbluegrassfestival.org for parking instructions.