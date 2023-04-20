TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Breckenridge Village is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. They are also one of more than 100 organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to serve a group of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in a warm, safe, family-like setting that seeks to empower each person as he or she develops.

If you’d like to donate to Breckenridge, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.