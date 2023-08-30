TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new Lego store is opening up in Tyler.

Bricks and Minifigs, located in the Time Square Shopping Center beside Grand Slam, specializes in selling anything LEGO related.

“We buy/sell/trade all things new and used Lego here,” Assistant Manager Davis Parkhurst said. “You can bring your old sets in to sell to us for cash or store credit, turn around and get something new. Right now, we’re one of the best places to get all things Lego.”

They also host birthday parties for up to 15 kids, offering activities like building your own free minifigs and building and racing your own cars.

“We do offer birthday parties, we have a party room,” Owner and President Scott Stewart said. “This coming Friday night, we have our first race day event, so part of our parties is basically Pine Wood Derby with Legos. We’re going to do a one-off race event. Our party rooms are also open for other opportunities, we’ve had groups come and just spend time together building Lego sets in the party rooms.”

For the Friday event, people can buy a set of wheels and a ticket for entry from the store for $15. The wheels are reusable for any race day, which they plan to hold once a month.

