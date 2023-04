TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Liz Hutson with the UT Tyler Cowan Center stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about the Broadway musical “Tootsie” which will be performed in Tyler on May 4. Hutson said tickets are available now and the 2023-2024 season will be announced on June 6.

“It’s going to be a lot of great music, great shows and big names coming to the Cowan Center,” Hutson said about the upcoming season.

