Broadway Square Mall kicks off the holiday season with Santa and Black Friday deals

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Candace Foster, Director of Marketing with Broadway Square Mall, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about their Black Friday deals.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but is open from at 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Black Friday. JCPenney will open at 5 a.m.

Foster said, the deals will be rolling out for Black Friday, and it will be fun for families.

Santa arrives at the Broadway Square Mall on Nov. 18 and will be there through Christmas Eve. To make reservations for pictures with Santa, click here.

The mall will have events and activities for children throughout the month of December.

For more information, visit the Broadway Square Mall website.