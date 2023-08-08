TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Candace Foster with the Broadway Square Mall stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about back to school fashion looks that shoppers can look for during the upcoming tax free weekend.

Models showed off looks from Altar’d State, a clothing store in the mall, and Foster said they have many items on sale right now in addition to tax free weekend from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.

Foster also showed a selection of backpacks that can be found at Dick’s Sporting Goods, and said they sell a great selection of athleisure wear as well.

