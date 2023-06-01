TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bubba’s 33 is helping veterans by raising money for Homes For Our Troops from May 31 to July 4. There are multiple ways to donate, you can scan their burger icon to donate directly, buy a Patriot Burger for your self or you can buy one for a veteran.

The restaurant is donating $1 dollar for every Patriot Burger sold. The Patriot Burger is an all-American beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, an onion ring, scratch-made barbecue sauce and mayonnaise.

The company is planning to raise $100,000 dollars and customers can enter to win free burgers for a year.

To learn more visit, Bubba’s 33 online.